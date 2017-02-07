Features
- Supplemental proposal to regulation AT: What traders need to knowSupplemental Proposal to Regulation AT: What Traders Need to Know by J.P. Bruynes and Libbie Walker. The CFTC is revisiting some of its most controversial proposals on regulating algorithmic trading, most notably which market participants will be subject to regulation and CFTC access to proprietary source code.
- What is an algorithm? Financial regulation in the HFT eraRegulators are increasingly concerned with automated trading and its potential risks. Can they learn something from the algorithm tagging rule in Germany's High Frequency Trading Act?
- High frequency trading: Reaching the limitsThe tremendous growth in high frequency trading (HFT) seems to have reached its limits in recent years. Massively increased costs for infrastructure and relentless competition are probably to blame.
- The future of dark liquidity in EuropeThe dark trading landscape faces fundamental change once again. The changes in MiFID 2/MiFIR, including dark volume caps, will profoundly affect most dark trading activity, fundamentally altering how institutional investors interact with hidden liquidity.
- A novel and quantitative perspective of the SECQuantitative analysis of speeches by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to categorize topics shows that regulators focus too often on issues of disclosure and transparency rather than on issues of market architecture and design.
- Fetching market data into Excel using PythonMicrosoft Excel is the 'go-to' solution for data manipulation and analysis in finance. However, it lags behind the reality of how data, particularly financial or trading data, is consumed in the age of the Internet. Here is a simple, yet powerful way to enable Excel to work with a wide variety of financial databases and sources.
- Automated trading in IndiaIndia's securities market regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has released a discussion paper on proposed regulation in the algorithmic trading/high frequency trading space.
