NO SIGNAL is a regular column where we examine various snafus in the trading, particularly the automated trading world. We look at errors in application logic, mistakes by overzealous co-workers, failures in technology and temporary losses of power to both infrastructure as well as craniums. These all make for good stories that everyone can alternatively either learn from or be amused by - or both. If you have a story that you think makes for a valuable lesson or is simply funny in a facepalm moment kind of way, please get in touch with us at no.signal@trader.news. Naturally, we treat all submissions with the highest confidentiality. We are only interested in the lesson value, or in some cases the humour value, and not in identifying involved parties.