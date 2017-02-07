Features
- What is an algorithm? Financial regulation in the HFT eraRegulators are increasingly concerned with automated trading and its potential risks. Can they learn something from the algorithm tagging rule in Germany's High Frequency Trading Act?
- High frequency trading: Reaching the limitsThe tremendous growth in high frequency trading (HFT) seems to have reached its limits in recent years. Massively increased costs for infrastructure and relentless competition are probably to blame.
- Supplemental proposal to regulation AT: What traders need to knowSupplemental Proposal to Regulation AT: What Traders Need to Know by J.P. Bruynes and Libbie Walker. The CFTC is revisiting some of its most controversial proposals on regulating algorithmic trading, most notably which market participants will be subject to regulation and CFTC access to proprietary source code.
- Automated trading in IndiaIndia's securities market regulator, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has released a discussion paper on proposed regulation in the algorithmic trading/high frequency trading space.
- Fetching market data into Excel using PythonMicrosoft Excel is the 'go-to' solution for data manipulation and analysis in finance. However, it lags behind the reality of how data, particularly financial or trading data, is consumed in the age of the Internet. Here is a simple, yet powerful way to enable Excel to work with a wide variety of financial databases and sources.
- A novel and quantitative perspective of the SECQuantitative analysis of speeches by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to categorize topics shows that regulators focus too often on issues of disclosure and transparency rather than on issues of market architecture and design.
- The future of dark liquidity in EuropeThe dark trading landscape faces fundamental change once again. The changes in MiFID 2/MiFIR, including dark volume caps, will profoundly affect most dark trading activity, fundamentally altering how institutional investors interact with hidden liquidity.
Today´s Most Popular Items
- London and Belgium build FinTech bridge
- Thomson Reuters launches Davos WEF news and analysis app on Eikon
- NYSE to expand floor trading
- Fintech Innovation Lab London announces 20 startups
- BIS report on sterling flash crash highlights option hedging and stop loss orders
- SWIFT explores blockchain as part of global payments innovation initiative
Financial Job Opportunities
- Audit Supervisor - Capital Markets & Fixed Income
- Credit Risk Modeler - Global Consultancy
- PPNR Model Development Quant - Vice President
- Audit Manager - Treasury & Capital Markets
- Quant Model Developer VP - Economic Capital
- Stress Testing Modeler - Credit and Market Risk
Headlines
- FINRA issues blockchain report, seeks comment FINRA reports on potential implications of blockchain; requests feedback.
- Fintech Innovation Lab London announces 20 startups Accenture's Fintech Innovation Lab London kicks off largest programme in its five-year history.
- London and Belgium build FinTech bridge Innovate Finance and Belgian delegation in London to launch collaborative FinTech platform B-Hive, and to build FinTech bridges.
Industry News
- CFTC names J. Christopher Giancarlo Acting Chairman
- TP ICAP appoints Iain Plunkett as COO
- Preqin: Hedge fund returns reach three-year high in 2016
- Thomson Reuters report on Regulatory Reform heralds an 'uncertain era of dismantling'
- China abandons plans for crude oil futures contract
- Thesys selected to provide Consolidated Audit Trail
- Bank of Cyprus Holdings lists on London Stock Exchange
- FINRA names Gregory Dean as SVP, Government Affairs
- SEC establishes supervisory cooperation arrangement with Hong Kong SFC
- Enforcement Director Aitan Goelman to leave CFTC
Financial Events
- Trading Show West Coast 20177th February 2017
- Digital Transformation in Wealth and Asset Management7th February 2017
- TradeTech FX13th February 2017
- ASIA FRTB Fundamental Review of the Trading Book: Towards Implementation Phase, Testing & Data Solutions Conference22nd February 2017
- The Evolution of Professional Trading23rd February 2017