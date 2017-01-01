The difficulty of identifying multi-broker spoofing
Published in Automated Trader Magazine Issue 42 Q1 2017
Trading through multiple brokers has been used by spoofers to help avoid detection. New regulations for cash equity markets in the EU and US are designed to curtail the practice.
Two New Jersey day traders were charged with spoofing and layering in parallel civil and criminal actions brought in federal court in Newark in December. The complaints identify three sample trading patterns. The symbols traded are not named, but enough detail is provided to enable us to back out what the symbols were. Figures 01-03 show what the patterns look like.