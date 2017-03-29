World Exchange Congress 2017
Terrapinn
29 Mar 2017 - 30 Mar 2017
Budapest
Details: click here
Register: click here
Bringing together over 200 delegates representing the exchange and finance communities to explore the challenges and opportunities of an ever changing sector.
From CEO panels to roundtables; 10 hours of dedicated content and over 8 hours of networking, we can guarantee there is two days of jam-packed content and business development opportunities for everyone.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Steven Maijoor, Chair, European Securities and Markets Authority
- Nader Azar , CEO, Amman Stock Exchange; Chairman, Arab Federation of Exchanges
- Fadi Khalaf , Secretary General, Arab Federation of Exchanges
- Robert Ansari , Executive Director & Head of the Middle East, MSCI
- Richard Vegh , CEO, Budapest Stock Exchange
- Sunil Benimadhu , Chief Executive, The Stock Exchange of Mauritius
- Muammer Cakir , Advisor - Derivatives Markets, London Stock Exchange Group