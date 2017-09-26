The Trading Show London 2017

Terrapinn

26 Sep 2017 - 27 Sep 2017

London

WHAT IS THE TRADING SHOW LONDON?

EUROPE'S QUANT, AUTOMATED TRADING AND BIG DATA EVENT

The Trading Show 2017 agenda is the most ambitious and comprenhensive yet. Fully incorporating the Quant Invest event, the programme will bring together over 80 senior speakers discussing the most crucial factors affecting the creation of the trading desk of the future.

Not your average trading technology event, The Trading Show London 2017 focuses on innovative networking opportunities such as roundtable discussions, 1-2-1 partnering opportunities, an interactive networking portal and a relaxed evening drinks reception.