The Trading Show Chicago - 2017
Terrapinn
17 May 2017 - 18 May 2017
Chicago
Details: click here
Register: click here
THE ONLY EVENT THAT COMBINES QUANT, AUTOMATED TRADING, EXCHANGE TECHNOLOGY, BIG DATA AND HPC
VISIT
A huge exhibition, product showcases and seminars that allow you to discover the latest technology, across quant, automated trading, exchange technology, big data and HPC.
READ MORE
CONFERENCE
Keynotes, interactive discussions and roundtables designed to tackle the most important challenges facing the trading industry.
READ MORE
EXHIBIT
This is the perfect platform to generate new leads, create brand awareness and launch new products. No other marketing gets you in a room with so many potential customers looking for suppliers.
READ MORE