EXPO 2017 - 33rd Annual FIA Futures & Options Expo

FIA

17 Oct 2017 - 19 Oct 2017

Chicago

The FIA Futures & Options Expo brings together thought leaders and industry stakeholders for engaging and thought-provoking programming. Catch breaking news and gain insights on critical issues from top regulatory leaders and business executives.

Expo 2017 kicks off on Tuesday, October 17 with the Opening Reception at 6:00 p.m., a perfect way to make new connections and reconnect with old ones. The trade show opens on Wednesday, October 18, featuring leading providers of the latest services and solutions for the futures, options and cleared swaps industry.