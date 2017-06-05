IDX 2017 - 10th Annual International Derivatives Expo
FIA
05 Jun 2017 - 07 Jun 2017
London
Details: click here
Tap into the latest developments in the listed derivatives and cleared swaps industry at the 10th Annual International Derivatives Expo. Sessions will be overflowing with valuable insights from exchange leaders, clearinghouse leaders, regulators, FCMs and buy-side participants.
- Connect with the international derivatives community represented by more than 1,500 delegates from 30+ countries
- Visit a robust exhibit hall featuring 45 innovative solutions and service providers
- Get up-to-speed on the valuable trends and issues facing the industry
Attendee profile:
- More than 1,500 delegates
- Nearly 40% belong to senior management (Chairmen, Presidents, EVP/SVP, CEO, Directors and above)
- More than 40 international exchanges from London to Korea
- 70+ clearing firms and dealers