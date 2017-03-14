Boca 2017 - 42nd Annual International Futures Industry Conference

FIA

14 Mar 2017 - 17 Mar 2017

Florida

FIA's International Futures Industry Conference brings together industry legends and rising stars of the global futures, options and cleared swaps industry to explore the current state of the cleared derivatives ecosystem, set strategic partnerships and make powerful connections.

More than 1,100 senior-level executives from brokerage firms, asset management firms, international exchanges and regulatory bodies will gather this coming March for FIA's most prestigious strategic conference.

EXPERIENCE THE BOCA EFFECT. You'll gain new partners, deeper insights and legendary moments at the 42nd Annual International Futures Industry Conference. REGISTER EARLY and build your game plan to get the utmost from Boca 2017.