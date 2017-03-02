EMEA Trading Conference

FIX Trading

02 Mar 2017

Billingsgate, London

The EMEA Trading Conference has become Europe's largest one day trading event. Now in its ninth year, the conference is noted for its high quality speakers, relevant issues under debate and the significant networking opportunities it presents to the region's trading community. Back by industry demand, the 2017 conference will bring the European trading community together and will once again offer industry participants:

- An interactive program that truly addresses market needs, providing impartial, high quality content

- Significant networking opportunities throughout the day and into the evening

- Separate business and technical streams that generate intelligent debate