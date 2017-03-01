Ist Fundamental Review of the Trading Book Asia Summit

Informa

01 Mar 2017 - 02 Mar 2017

Hong Kong

The only Summit featuring the HKMA, Bank of Japan and 15+ Regional Bank speakers for the most comprehensive Regional discussion on the FRTB



Understand the Regulation, Impacts and Implementation of the biggest change to market risk: the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book



Infoline's FRTB Summit Series (London, New York, Hong Kong) is the premier event for Bank professionals focused on the FRTB. Featuring keynote Regulatory insights and the leading Bank speakers, you will not find a better forum to understand and discuss the FRTB.



Day 1: FRTB Regulation, Impacts and Implementation

Day 2: FRTB Models - Standardized and Advanced Approaches



The only FRTB Summit featuring regional Regulators and policy setters, so you can understand the key elements of the FRTB and regional supervision priorities:

HKMA

Bank of Japan

MAS

ISDA

Hear direct from FRTB, Market Risk and Risk Analytics leads from international and Regional Banks including:

Barclays, BAML, China Construction Bank

Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

Mizuho, Maybank, Nomura

OCBC, SMBC, Standard Chartered

and many more

Register now and save 10% courtesy of Automated Trader, quoting FKM63474AT