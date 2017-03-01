The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Ist Fundamental Review of the Trading Book Asia Summit

Informa

01 Mar 2017 - 02 Mar 2017

Hong Kong

Details: click here

Register: click here

The only Summit featuring the HKMA, Bank of Japan and 15+ Regional Bank speakers for the most comprehensive Regional discussion on the FRTB

Understand the Regulation, Impacts and Implementation of the biggest change to market risk: the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book

Infoline's FRTB Summit Series (London, New York, Hong Kong) is the premier event for Bank professionals focused on the FRTB. Featuring keynote Regulatory insights and the leading Bank speakers, you will not find a better forum to understand and discuss the FRTB.

Day 1: FRTB Regulation, Impacts and Implementation
Day 2: FRTB Models - Standardized and Advanced Approaches

The only FRTB Summit featuring regional Regulators and policy setters, so you can understand the key elements of the FRTB and regional supervision priorities:

  • HKMA
  • Bank of Japan
  • MAS
  • ISDA

Hear direct from FRTB, Market Risk and Risk Analytics leads from international and Regional Banks including:

  • Barclays, BAML, China Construction Bank
  • Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
  • Mizuho, Maybank, Nomura
  • OCBC, SMBC, Standard Chartered
  • and many more

Register now and save 10% courtesy of Automated Trader, quoting FKM63474AT

  • content
  • content
  • content

Financial Trading Events, Conferences, Panel Discussion & Trade Shows | Automated Trader