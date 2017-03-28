The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

3rd Fundamental Review of the Trading Book Summit

Informa

28 Mar 2017 - 29 Mar 2017

London

Details: click here

Register: click here

Europe's Leading FRTB Summit, featuring the ECB, Bank of England and the top FRTB experts from Banks - over two separately bookable days.

Following the publication of the Basel FAQs - analyse the latest implementation, strategy and modelling challenges and benchmark your strategy with the key FRTB stakeholders

Infoline's FRTB Summit has established itself as the key event for the industry, with market leading features including:

  • Two Separately Bookable Summit Days
  • Keynote Regulatory Insights - FRTB Supervision
  • The leading Bank Speakers and FRTB Experts

The only Summit featuring perspectives from International Regulators and policy makers, join us for unique insights and conversation with the key stakeholders:

  • Bank of England
  • European Central Bank
  • FINMA
  • Federal Reserve Board
  • ISDA

Register now and save 10% courtesy of Automated Trader, quoting FKM63462AT

