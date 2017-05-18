15th Asia Pacific Trading Summit

Since 2003, the Asia FIX Conferences organised by FIX Trading Community have been the most important trading events held in the region. FIX events are formulated 100% by senior representatives of firms active in each region.

The Asia Pacific FIX Conferences are noted for the region's highest quality speakers, topical issues and for being a neutral platform for the institutional trading industry to meet and discuss industry best practice, including details on trading community implementations.

Attended by over 1500 industry professionals, representing 500+ institutions. Each year, Asia Pacific FIX Conferences are the leading key industry events in the region, and are complimentary for FIX members, regulators and buy-side institutions.



