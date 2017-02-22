ASIA FRTB Fundamental Review of the Trading Book: Towards Implementation Phase, Testing & Data Solutions Conference
WBS
22 Feb 2017 - 24 Feb 2017
Singapore
Wednesday 22nd February, Workshop Day: A Comprehensive Overview of the Latest Version of the FRTB Framework by Adolfo Montoro
Thursday 23rd February: FRTB Fundamental Review of the Trading Book Conference
- Towards FRTB Implementation Phase
- Desk Eligibility Rules
- Non-Modellable Risk Factors
- P&L Attribution Testing & Backtesting
- Latest Modelling Challenges
- Capital Requirements Challenges
Friday 24th February: FRTB Fundamental Review of the Trading Book Conference
- FRTB Implementation in APAC
- The Impact of Regulatory Challenges and Uncertainties on FRTB implementation
- Data challenges/Solutions in FRTB
- CVA & Initial Margins
Speakers:
- Jochen Theis: Global Head, Market Models, Standard Chartered Bank
- Brian Lo: Managing Director, Head of Market and Liquidity Risk Management, DBS Bank
- Andrew Koh: Deputy Chief Manager, China Construction Bank
- Michele Marzano: Senior Regulatory Risk Analytics Manager, HSBC
- Adolfo Montoro: Director of Market Risk Methodology, Deutsche Bank
- Yves Tomballe: Head of Market & Liquidity Risk Asia Ex-Japan, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
- Takeo Hisanaga: Director, FRTB lead, Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC
- Ignacio Ruiz: Founder & CEO, MoCaX Intelligence
- Felicity Trimm: Senior Manager, FIG Consulting, Deloitte Tohmatsu LLC
- Other presenters to be confirmed