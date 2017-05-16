Fixed Income Future Leaders USA

WBR

16 May 2017 - 18 May 2017

Boston

Transforming Fixed Income Markets. Together.

The Only True Benchmarking Opportunity For Buy Side Heads Of Fixed Income Trading And Portfolio Management

Learn From The Best To Build A World Class Fixed Income Business

Are you eager to adapt your trading and portfolio management business to flourish in today's rapidly evolving fixed income landscape?

If so, then secure your place at the Fixed Income Leaders Summit. Only here you will rub shoulders with 250+ fixed income heads from leading buy side companies. All sharing their first-hand experiences on the do's and don'ts of successfully enhancing your fixed income trading and portfolio management performance.

With 500+ leaders from the full fixed income value chain- regulators, buy and sell side, trading platforms, and technology partners- all exclusively in one place at one time, this is the must-attend meeting place to shape the future of your industry.

If you're serious about building a winning fixed income desk, then don't miss this opportunity to benchmark your people, processes and technology with those leading the way.