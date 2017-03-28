The Blockchain Summit

Discover more about a technology that leading experts have argued has the power to revolutionise financial services

Meet your peers from across the financial services landscape, and learn why they are excited about blockchain's potential impact on their businesses

Find out how blockchains' are being harnessed at present through Case Studies delivered by established players and exciting, new faces

Network with senior decision-makers from major institutions and the leaders of some of the UK's most prominent start-ups

Cater the exact content of the event to your personal interests through a mixture of streamed and plenary sessions