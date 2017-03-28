The Blockchain Summit

The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

28 Mar 2017

London

Exploring the power of blockchain to transform financial services

At present, distributed ledger technology and its unmatched potential is probably the most discussed topic in financial services. However, it is now being recognised that the industry must go beyond talk and determine practical, implementable use cases as soon as possible.

Our 2nd annual Blockchain Summit will look to build on the success of its first incarnation, which brought together over 180 senior delegates in 2016, and assist in this mission. With a programme that covers banking, capital markets, and insurance, and an agenda that brings together powerful incumbents and disruptive innovators, the event will explore what blockchain might mean both today and tomorrow. With a focus on delivering tangible insights and encouraging knowledge sharing across the value chain, the event will once again offer an invaluable experience unrivalled in this sector.


Why attend in 2017?

  • Discover more about a technology that leading experts have argued has the power to revolutionise financial services
  • Meet your peers from across the financial services landscape, and learn why they are excited about blockchain's potential impact on their businesses
  • Find out how blockchains' are being harnessed at present through Case Studies delivered by established players and exciting, new faces
  • Network with senior decision-makers from major institutions and the leaders of some of the UK's most prominent start-ups
  • Cater the exact content of the event to your personal interests through a mixture of streamed and plenary sessions

