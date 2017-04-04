Trading Amsterdam

FOW

04 Apr 2017

Amsterdam

FOW are back in Amsterdam for the Netherlands' largest annual derivatives event. FOW's Trading Amsterdam is now a multi-asset class, pan-European event attracting the local and international trading community for a day of in-depth discussion on the key topics of the day.

Over 250 international and European industry delegates will meet to discuss the most pertinent topics affecting the derivatives industry today, including:

- Debate: The Netherlands should leave the European Union

- What does the rise of nationalism mean for global derivatives markets?

- Disrupting finance: new technologies and the drivers of change

- The future of the European clearing landscape

- ETFs - the next big opportunity for trading firms

- Regulating trading firms: Reg AT and Mifid II

- Capital requirements: understanding the impact of the EBA review



