Online Workshop: Algorithmic Trading Strategies

WBS Training

16 Mar 2017 - 27 Apr 2017

5 week course starts: Thursday 16th March 2017

Goals: This course is for those who wish to

Professionals - Understand the mechanics of standard implementations of the single asset and portfolio based risk-premia trading strategies. Recognize pros and cons of various approaches to designing strategies and the common pitfalls encountered by algorithmic traders. Be able to devise new and improved algorithmic strategies.

Algorithmic Traders - Recognize the reasons commonly-used strategies work and when they don't. Understand the statistical properties of strategies and discern the mathematically proven from the empirical. Acquire and improve methods to prevent overfitting.

Academics/students - Gain familiarity with the broad area of algorithmic trading strategies. Master the underlying theory and mechanics behind the most common strategies. Acquire the understanding of principals and context necessary for new academic research into the large number of open questions in the area.

This workshop is available Globally Online.

Start Time: 17.30 - 21.00 GMT

Week 1: Thursday 16th March

Topic: Overview, Math Background, Trend Following

Week 2: Thursday 23rd March

Topic: Mean-Reversion and RV trading



Week 3: Thursday 30th March

Topic: Carry and Value and Portfolio Strategies

Week 4: Thursday 6th April

Topic: Overfitting, Data snooping, and Rehash

Final Project

Two week Break

Final Project Hand-In: Thursday 20th April

Week 5: Thursday 27th April (Start Time: 17.30 - 19.00 GMT)

Final Project Review, Catch up & Feed Back Webinar Week

