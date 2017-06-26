STAC Summit - London
STAC Research
26 Jun 2017
London
WHEN
Monday, 26 June 2017
STAC Exchange (exhibits) opens at 8:30am
Meeting starts at 9:00am
Networking Lunch at ~12:00pm
Conference concludes ~5:00pm
Reception immediately following.
WHERE
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London - Tower of London
7 Pepys Street, London EC3N 4AF
Garden Room
STAC Summits bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest business issues and technical trends affecting:
- architecture
- app development and optimization
- infrastructure engineering
- operational intelligence.
Topics tend to cluster in three areas:
- Fast data. Event-driven workloads that are latency sensitive and/or throughput intensive, primarily in automated trading (including HFT): market data, trading & matching algorithms, trade execution, and trade-time risk.
- Big data. Data-bound workloads such as tick analytics, strategy research and backtesting, fraud detection, credit quality prediction, predictive prospecting, social media analytics for trading, and operational risk & compliance.
- Big compute. Challenging computational finance tasks in areas such as derivatives pricing, market risk management, credit risk management, portfolio optimization, collateral management, and strategy backtesting.
Come to hear leading ideas and exchange views with your peers. If you have ideas for the agenda, please contact us.