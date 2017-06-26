STAC Summit - London

STAC Research

26 Jun 2017

London

WHEN

Monday, 26 June 2017

STAC Exchange (exhibits) opens at 8:30am

Meeting starts at 9:00am

Networking Lunch at ~12:00pm

Conference concludes ~5:00pm

Reception immediately following.

WHERE

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel London - Tower of London

7 Pepys Street, London EC3N 4AF

Garden Room

STAC Summits bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest business issues and technical trends affecting:

architecture

app development and optimization

infrastructure engineering

operational intelligence.

Topics tend to cluster in three areas:

Event-driven workloads that are latency sensitive and/or throughput intensive, primarily in automated trading (including HFT): market data, trading & matching algorithms, trade execution, and trade-time risk. Big data. Data-bound workloads such as tick analytics, strategy research and backtesting, fraud detection, credit quality prediction, predictive prospecting, social media analytics for trading, and operational risk & compliance.

Data-bound workloads such as tick analytics, strategy research and backtesting, fraud detection, credit quality prediction, predictive prospecting, social media analytics for trading, and operational risk & compliance. Big compute. Challenging computational finance tasks in areas such as derivatives pricing, market risk management, credit risk management, portfolio optimization, collateral management, and strategy backtesting.

Come to hear leading ideas and exchange views with your peers. If you have ideas for the agenda, please contact us.