Annual European Electronic Bond Trading Conference
12 Sep 2017 - 13 Sep 2017
London
Andrew Green, Fixed Income & FX Dealer, Investec: "Excellent forum to introduce and update current issues in the electronic bond trading world"
After a successful 2016 event, the 5th Annual European Electronic Bond Trading Conference returns to London in September 2017.
Key themes for 2017 include:
- Which execution venues will survive post-MiFID II? How will they help the market adjust to the new order?
- How will the market successfully integrate MiFID II's data requirements into their workflow?
- Latest buyside strategies to aggregate data effectively.
- What are the key drivers for growth in the fixed income ETF market?
- How crucial is EMS for the modern buy-side desk?
- Is voice trading worth fighting for in a post-MiFID II universe? Can it bring costs down?
- Is the corporate bond issuance process in desperate need of change?
Buyside firms who attended in 2016 included:
- BNP Paribas Dealing Services
- Capula Investment Management
- Deutsche Asset Management
- Fidelity Investments
- Franklin Templeton Investments
- Jane Street Capital
- Jupiter Asset Management
- KBC Asset Management
- Legal & General Investment Management
- LNG Capital
- Mirexa Capital
- Nomura Asset Management
- Nordea Asset Management
- Norges Bank Investment Management
- ODIN Forvaltning
- Old Mutual Global Investors
- Pinebridge Investments
- PVE Capital
- Santander Asset Management
- Standard Life Investments
- State Street Global Advisors
- Sun Life Investment Management
- Union Investment