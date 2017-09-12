The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

12 Sep 2017 - 13 Sep 2017

London

Event Overview

Andrew Green, Fixed Income & FX Dealer, Investec: "Excellent forum to introduce and update current issues in the electronic bond trading world"

After a successful 2016 event, the 5th Annual European Electronic Bond Trading Conference returns to London in September 2017.

Key themes for 2017 include:

  • Which execution venues will survive post-MiFID II? How will they help the market adjust to the new order?
  • How will the market successfully integrate MiFID II's data requirements into their workflow?
  • Latest buyside strategies to aggregate data effectively.
  • What are the key drivers for growth in the fixed income ETF market?
  • How crucial is EMS for the modern buy-side desk?
  • Is voice trading worth fighting for in a post-MiFID II universe? Can it bring costs down?
  • Is the corporate bond issuance process in desperate need of change?

Buyside firms who attended in 2016 included:

  • BNP Paribas Dealing Services
  • Capula Investment Management
  • Deutsche Asset Management
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Jane Street Capital
  • Jupiter Asset Management
  • KBC Asset Management
  • Legal & General Investment Management
  • LNG Capital
  • Mirexa Capital
  • Nomura Asset Management
  • Nordea Asset Management
  • Norges Bank Investment Management
  • ODIN Forvaltning
  • Old Mutual Global Investors
  • Pinebridge Investments
  • PVE Capital
  • Santander Asset Management
  • Standard Life Investments
  • State Street Global Advisors
  • Sun Life Investment Management
  • Union Investment

