Annual European Electronic Bond Trading Conference

Euromoney Seminars

12 Sep 2017 - 13 Sep 2017

London

Event Overview

Andrew Green, Fixed Income & FX Dealer, Investec: "Excellent forum to introduce and update current issues in the electronic bond trading world"

After a successful 2016 event, the 5th Annual European Electronic Bond Trading Conference returns to London in September 2017.

Key themes for 2017 include:

Which execution venues will survive post-MiFID II? How will they help the market adjust to the new order?

How will the market successfully integrate MiFID II's data requirements into their workflow?

Latest buyside strategies to aggregate data effectively.

What are the key drivers for growth in the fixed income ETF market?

How crucial is EMS for the modern buy-side desk?

Is voice trading worth fighting for in a post-MiFID II universe? Can it bring costs down?

Is the corporate bond issuance process in desperate need of change?

