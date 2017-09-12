The Euromoney European Electronic Bond Trading Forum 2017

There is a trading technology arms race in fixed income, with each segment of the market - buy-side, sell-side, platform and software provider - striving to capitalise on the disruption caused by MiFID II.

The fixed income world is resigned to the new realities of corporate bond market liquidity, meaning that on-boarding new technology and harnessing data effectively - is now the key to remaining competitive and delivering Best Execution in the post-MIFID universe.

Faced against the substantial costs and regulatory headaches, what strategies will fixed income players adopt in order to bring their businesses in line with these new realities?

The Euromoney European Electronic Bond Trading Forum delivers you efficient, timely discussions from the most senior tech providers and buy-side traders in fixed income. The agenda focuses on ground-breaking products, technologies, and initiatives aiming to shift stale mind-sets, and equip you with the knowledge required to stay ahead in 2018.

Key themes for 2017 include:

- Which execution venues will survive post-MiFID II? How will they help the market adjust to the new order?

- How will the market successfully integrate MiFID II's data requirements into their workflow?

- Latest buyside strategies to aggregate data effectively.

- What are the key drivers for growth in the fixed income ETF market?

- How crucial is EMS for the modern buy-side desk?

- Is voice trading worth fighting for in a post-MiFID II universe? Can it bring costs down?

- Is the corporate bond issuance process in desperate need of change?