QuantCon NYC
Quantopian
28 Apr 2017 - 30 Apr 2017
New York
Details: click here
Register: click here
Quantopian's algorithmic trading and quantitative finance conference.
Quantopian will host QuantCon 2017 in New York City on April 28-30th.
The 3-day program includes interactive workshops, expert talks and tutorials, an algorithmic trading hackathon, and ample networking opportunities with leaders from the quantitative finance world.
Learn more, visit: http://quantcon.com/
10% discount for Automated Trader readers, please use: AutomatedTraderQ2017 at checkout.