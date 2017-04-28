QuantCon NYC

Quantopian will host QuantCon 2017 in New York City on April 28-30th.

The 3-day program includes interactive workshops, expert talks and tutorials, an algorithmic trading hackathon, and ample networking opportunities with leaders from the quantitative finance world.

Learn more, visit: http://quantcon.com/

10% discount for Automated Trader readers, please use: AutomatedTraderQ2017 at checkout.