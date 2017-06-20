L2Q: Learn 2 Quant

Estimize & IMN

20 Jun 2017

New York

L2Q: Learn 2 Quant, presented by Estimize & IMN, is a one day seminar designed for discretionary institutional PMs, analysts, and traders who know they need to move quickly and efficiently towards building quantitative investing processes.

Segments will be taught by preeminent buy side, sell side, and unique data experts with vast quantitative investment experience at WorldQuant, Two Sigma, PDT Partners, Wolfe Research, Deutsche Bank, and others. Attendees will also have access to 15 heavily vetted alternative data vendors in our exhibition hall.



Topics for the day will include:

Data Science and the Skills Needed to Perform Quality Quantitative Research

Become Aware of and Manage the Beta Factors You Are Exposed To

Factor Models and How to Use Them in Your Investment Process

Prioritize and Analyze Unique Data Sets to Generate Alpha

Find and Work With New Unique Data Vendors

Attendees will leave L2Q with a better understanding of how to:



1. Collaborate with your team's 'quant' on building an actionable (and understandable) quantitative process.

2. Find, vet and incorporate new tools and data sets into your decision making process.

3. Gain further education on the world of quantitative investing.

For more information, please visit the conference website.