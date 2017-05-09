6th Annual Risk EMEA 2017
Center for Financial Professionals
09 May 2017 - 10 May 2017
London
Agenda Overview
Bringing it all together: Aligning departments and regulatory requirements for a unified, consistent approach across the enterprise
"Trumpulence" and Brexit: How to make a risk analysis of high uncertainty situations within a decision-making process
BREXIT: Upcoming Regulatory Environment and Implications for the industry
Demonstrating an effective risk culture and aligning
conduct for greater efficiency across the
organisation
Three Streams Across Two
Days
STREAM ONE
Fundamental Review of the Trading Book
Interpretation and implementation
Capital Impact
IMA and SBA
Execution
Aligning front to back office
P&L attribution
Risk factor modelability
Full revaluation and expected shortfall
STREAM TWO
NEW FOR 2017: Capital Management
Basel IV: unintended consequences
Capital optimisation
Stress testing
Integrating regimes
TLAC and MREL
Internal capital requirements
Pillar 2 management
Capital Floors
STREAM THREE
NEW FOR 2017: Credit Risk
IFRS 9 implementation and interpretation
IFRS 9 scenario generation
Backtesting and model validation: IFRS 9
IFRS 9 and IRB approach
IRB models
SA-CCR vs. IMM
Counterparty credit risk and CCP
Initial margin
Valuation adjustments
Non-performing loans