The Euromoney Forex Forum

Euromoney Seminars

17 May 2017

London

Only 15% of FX trading volume today involves human beings on telephone-driven transactions.

The top five market-making banks now only account for 44% of total volume.

The Euromoney Forex Forum - in a brand new model - will take place on 17 May 2017 in London. The conference will bring together the highest level FX bankers, currency funds, asset managers, trading platforms and FinTech entrepreneurs. It will be one of the biggest FX market gatherings of its type with a mix of macro and e-trading topics across two streams, bringing you high-level thought leadership and networking opportunities across the FX value-chain.

With 2017 set to be a transformational year for FX markets globally, this streamed one-day conference will bring you unparalleled insight from tier 1 banks and leading buyside traders into how they are adapting their trading desks in the face of macro volatility and rapid technological change.

Stream one will feature the world's leading FX banks and investors, outlining their visions for 2017's key trading and hedging strategies.

Steam two's focus on innovation sees thought leadership from a variety of trading platforms, data providers, and startups, each exchanging their views with the buyside on key aspects of market structure, such as pre- and post-trade transparency; algorithmic trading; and 'equitisation' of FX.