Managing Interest Rate Risk in the Banking Book

22 Jun 2017 - 23 Jun 2017

London

A deep dive into the implementation and governance of the IRRBB in light of regulatory and economic developments

In the recent years a period of prolonged low interest rates combined with the after effects of the financial crisis have resulted in a revision of the standards for IRRBB by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. In turn, banks are facing regulatory pressure from the BCBS and independent regulatory bodies to comply with the new framework regarding governance, methods and models used to calculate IRRBB. This marcus evansconference will address how the IRRBB regulation is pushing banks to manage interest rate risk and enforcing change in a number of areas. In particular, the conference will unpack the new methods used to calculate IRRBB and the impact of having standardised disclosures. It will also address the effect of the changing economic environment on interest rate risk and discuss what is expected to come from the EU regulators in regards to the IRRBB.

Interpret and implement the IRRBB regulation, addressing particular challenges such as the standardised disclosures

Best practices for modelling assumptions for non-maturing deposits and client behaviour

Strategic approaches to the evolving requirements of IRRBB from EBA and assessing the European guidelines alongside Basel IRRBB

Impact of a changing interest rate environment on interest rate risk

Assess IRRBB in the context of other risk regulations such as the FRTB

Daniel Foos

Head of Risk Modelling and Director Model-Based Analysis

Deutsche Bundesbank

Chris Hunter

Head of IRRBB

Lloyds Banking Group

Roberto Virreria

Manager of IRRBB Policy

Standard Chartered

Simon Hills

Executive Director

British Banks Association

Bruce Forrest

Managing Director, Head of Banking Book, Treasury Risk

UBS

Thomas Ralph

Head of Treasury Risk

Metro Bank

