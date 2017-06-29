EXTENT Software Testing and Trading Technology Trends conference

Exactpro/LSEG

29 Jun 2017

London

The EXTENT conference is focused on quality and efficiency of software and hardware platforms used in trading systems, securities data distribution, risk management, market surveillance and post-trade.

The conference will bring together practitioners to share their experiences working in exchanges, investment banks, brokerages, clearing, buy-side and other financial organisations, as well as academia, to present their research in software testing, verification and reliability areas.

The program will include, and won't be limited to, the following topics:

* Promoting stability in the financial markets

* MiFID II regulatory, technical and implementation standards

* QA for advanced execution platforms

* Operational acceptance for complex systems

* Latency measurement and monitoring

* Test automation

* Cognitive technologies

* Formal methods

* Hardware acceleration

* Trading technology trends and innovation

* Blockchain and cryptocurrencies

* Risk management systems

* Software testing

* Client on-boarding

* Program analysis

* Artificial intelligence

The conference is organised by Exactpro, part of LSEG's Technology Services division, which also incorporates MillenniumIT and GATElab.

Sponsorship, exhibition and speaking opportunities are available.



