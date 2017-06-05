GAIM & GAIM Ops London

KNect365

05 Jun 2017 - 07 Jun 2017

Hilton Syon Park, London

GAIM, Europe's preeminent alternative investment conference is back for its 23rd year. Attend for your opportunity to meet and engage with a community of 500+ alternative investment professionals, including managers, investors and allocators, and key industry service providers.

In 2017, GAIM will be co-located with GAIM Ops London, the hedge fund industry's leading operations and compliance event in Europe for CCOs, COOs, Heads of Operational Due Diligence, General Counsel and CFOs.

10% Discount for Automated Trader Readers - Mention VIP code: FKN2499ATCL.

Visit the website to learn more, download the latest agenda and register today.