AI, Machine Learning and Sentiment Analysis Applied to Finance

Unicom

28 Jun 2017 - 29 Jun 2017

London

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Sentiment Analysis are changing the way in which numerous client services are offered. In particular, Financial Organisations are creating and leveraging such innovation in the domain of wealth management. This trend is now being taken on board by multiple innovators: academia, start-ups, technology companies and financial market participants.

AI and Machine Learning have emerged as a central aspect of analytics which is applied to multiple domains. AI and Machine Learning, Pattern classifiers and natural language processing (NLP) underpin Sentiment Analysis (SA); SA is a technology that makes rapid assessment of the sentiments expressed in news releases as well as other media sources such as Twitter and blogs.

The conference addresses and explains how to extract sentiment from these multiple sources of information and showcases the advances that have taken place in the field of financial innovation. The focus is on the latest research and includes presentations by leading subject experts from all over the world, as well as a number of applications/case studies.

Topics to be covered include: