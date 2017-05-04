RavenPack's New Self-Service Data & Visualization Platform

RavenPack

04 May 2017

London

Join us at The Brewery, the premier event venue in the City of London, and discover our new cloud-based analytics service that derives insights from structured and unstructured content.

Prior to the new platform demo, senior sell-side professionals will address the challenges and opportunities in using unstructured data for financial applications.

The new service is designed to help any financial professional, from quant researchers to discretionary traders, wealth and risk managers, and even compliance officers. You can walk away with $10K worth of RavenPack data* just for attending.

When:

Thursday May 4, 2017

3:30 pm - 5:30 pm GMT Where:

The Brewery

52 Chiswell Street, London

A launch party will be held at the conference venue from 5:30 pm.