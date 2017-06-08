MIFID II: Prioritising and Benchmarking Implementation

City and Financial

08 Jun 2017

London

The pressure is on for firms seeking to apply for MiFID II authorisation before the FCA's 3rd July deadline. For its part, the FCA is finalising changes to its Handbook to implement MiFID II by the end of June. Two further policy statements are scheduled for publication - one by the end of this month and the other in June. The first will cover largely technical issues, while the second will cover all the other issues on which the regulator has already consulted.

This event will bring regulated firms fully up-to-speed with all the latest developments so that they can stay on track with the timetable for implementation and benchmark their progress against that of their peer group.

We are delighted that Stephen Hanks, MiFID Coordinator at the FCA, has kindly agreed to give the keynote presentation.

The event is part of a two-year series of events on MiFID II, which City & Financial have been working on with Anthony Belchambers, Chair of Saxo Markets and Former Chief Executive, FIA Europe, who is acting as programme adviser. The series has already featured four half-day workshops and three one-day conferences. These events were well-attended and highly rated by the participants.

