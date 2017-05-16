The Regtech Automation Compliance Forum 2017

The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

16 May 2017

London

The RegTech Automation Compliance Forum will address RegTech from a user-led point of view and analyse its potential for the financial services industry - particularly its infrastructure - in the UK and beyond. It will also address the impact of RegTech adoption on compliance and regulatory functions within financial institutions and look at both the actual barriers to implementation, as well as the tangible benefits that compliance officers, in-house counsels and senior directors will see on their spreadsheet.

Speakers include:

Patrick Armstrong, Senior Officer, Financial Innovation, ESMA

Adedayo Banwo, Legal Counsel, Deutsche Bank

Rupert Bull, Advisory Consultant, Technology and Operations, AFME

Elliot Burgess, Head of Product, JWG

Susanne Chishti, CEO, FINTECH Circle

Dr Andrei Kirilenko, Director, Centre for Global Finance and Technology

Stephane Malrait, MD Global Head of Financial Markets eCommerce, ING Bank

David Masters, Director and Head of Operations Regulatory Reporting Production, SG Newedge UK

Waleed Sarwar, Founder & CEO, CoVi Analytics

Kevin Taylor, MD and Group Head of CIB Compliance Strategic Advisory, UniCredit Group

Professor Philip Treleaven, University College London and Co-Director, UCL

Tom Wieczorek, MD, UnaVista Product Management Regulatory Reporting Solutions, London Stock Exchange Group

Who should attend:

Chairmen, CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Managing Directors, Global Heads, Heads of Desks, Heads of Innovation, Heads of Regulatory and Compliance, Heads of Strategy and Markets, Heads of RegTech from banks, financial Institutions, financial service providers, hedge funds, prime brokers, insurers, law firms, accountants, consultancies and financial technology companies.

Cost

Delegate Fee: GBP 595 + VAT.

