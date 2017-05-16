The Regtech Automation Compliance Forum 2017
City and Financial
16 May 2017
London
The RegTech Automation Compliance Forum will address RegTech from a user-led point of view and analyse its potential for the financial services industry - particularly its infrastructure - in the UK and beyond. It will also address the impact of RegTech adoption on compliance and regulatory functions within financial institutions and look at both the actual barriers to implementation, as well as the tangible benefits that compliance officers, in-house counsels and senior directors will see on their spreadsheet.
Speakers include:
Patrick Armstrong, Senior Officer, Financial Innovation, ESMA
Adedayo Banwo, Legal Counsel, Deutsche Bank
Rupert Bull, Advisory Consultant, Technology and Operations, AFME
Elliot Burgess, Head of Product, JWG
Susanne Chishti, CEO, FINTECH Circle
Dr Andrei Kirilenko, Director, Centre for Global Finance and Technology
Stephane Malrait, MD Global Head of Financial Markets eCommerce, ING Bank
David Masters, Director and Head of Operations Regulatory Reporting Production, SG Newedge UK
Waleed Sarwar, Founder & CEO, CoVi Analytics
Kevin Taylor, MD and Group Head of CIB Compliance Strategic Advisory, UniCredit Group
Professor Philip Treleaven, University College London and Co-Director, UCL
Tom Wieczorek, MD, UnaVista Product Management Regulatory Reporting Solutions, London Stock Exchange Group
Who should attend:
Chairmen, CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Managing Directors, Global Heads, Heads of Desks, Heads of Innovation, Heads of Regulatory and Compliance, Heads of Strategy and Markets, Heads of RegTech from banks, financial Institutions, financial service providers, hedge funds, prime brokers, insurers, law firms, accountants, consultancies and financial technology companies.
Cost
Delegate Fee: GBP 595 + VAT. Discounted fee with code: GBP 476.00 + VAT
Use code RT1AT at the submit payment stage if booking online or email bookings@cityandfinancial.com or telephone (0) 1932 340115 quoting the code in either instance.
