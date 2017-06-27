RiskMinds Americas
Informa
27 Jun 2017 - 29 Jun 2017
Miami
Details: click here
Register: click here
REGULATORY CHANGE + ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY = THREAT OR OPPORTUNITY?
The go-to financial risk management event in the Americas for banks, insurers and asset managers
Three days. 250+ risk management experts. One question on everyone's mind: what is the future of risk management going to look like?
WHO WILL YOU HEAR FROM?
- Hear insights that will make you sit up and take notice. Find out who you'll hear from in Miami.
- MEET THE SPEAKERS
THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT EVENT IN THE AMERICAS
Learn from the best
- 30+ CROs and heads of risk from banks and buy-side discuss regulatory changes, emerging risks, and strategic planning for the future.
- Meet the speakers.
Update your knowledge
- 80 risk-focused discussions. 6 technical streams. 2 buy-side forums. 1 regulation summit. We've got every risk manager's needs covered.
- Discover more.
Meet the risk community
- Meet 250+ senior risk management professionals from the Americas and beyond.
- Have the conversations that matter to you with the people you don't normally see. Miss out and you won't get the chance again in 2017.
- Learn more.
Global Risk Regulation Summit
- Hear how regulation will be transforming in 2017. What does the Trump administration mean for regulation of financial services?
- Discuss how to overcome the hurdles of implementation with the leading industry players.
- Find out more.
Risk Management in Asset Management Forum
- What does every risk manager in asset management need to know? What's everyone else thinking?Determine the best strategy for mitigating liquidity and investment risk in an age of uncertainty.
- Discover more.
Risk Management in Insurance Forum
- Examine the emerging risk management trends in the American insurance industry.
- Hear from leading insurance CROs on how to survive and thrive in the current geopolitical climate.
- Learn more.