Risk Management & Trading Conference 2017

RiskMathics Financial Institute

21 Jun 2017 - 24 Jun 2017

Mexico City

RiskMathics Financial Institute invites you to be part of the 6th edition of the Risk Management & Trading Conference that will take place from 21st to 24th of June in Mexico City.

Be part of more than 30 workshops, conferences & seminars hosted by top practitioners and experts worldwide.

Confirmed Speakers

See all confirmed speakers

Risk Management Workshops



- Asset & Liability Management

- CCAR: Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review

- Counterparty Risk and CVA - xVA

- Credit Scorecard Development and Implementation

- Machine Learning for Credit Risk Modeling in MATLABÂ®

- Managing Operational Risk under Standardised Measurment Approach (SMA)

- Market Risk and Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB)

- Solvency Capital Requirement

- Operational Risk and Business Continuity Management

- Risk Management Dimensions in the Creation of Value in Banking

- Risk and Portfolio Management for Quantitative Investors

- Risk Modeling to Adjust Credit Portfolio Profitability

- Technology Risk and Cybersecurity for Financial Services

Trading & Quantitative Finance Workshops



- Convertible Bonds and other Hybrid Instruments

- Investment & Trading Strategies with ETFs

- Managing a CVA and xVa Trading Desks

- Multi-curve Fixed Income Modeling

- Trading Book vs Banking Book

- Trading Volatility in the Real World (Emanuel Derman, Bruno Dupire, Peter Carr)

Asset & Portfolio Management Workshops

- Portfolio Management

- Family Offices: Building, Management and Operation

- Investment Portfolio Management in Mexico

- Investment and Risk Management in MATLABÂ®

- Performance and Risk Attribution

FinTech Workshops



- Applied Portfolio Theory and Robo Advising

- Bitcoin and Blockchain Trading Strategies

- Data Optimization for Financial Markets

- Digital Asset Management and Robo Advising

- FinTech: Future Business and Distribution Models

Regulation Workshops



- IFRS9: Implementation and Interpretation

- Market and Counterparty Risk Prudential Framework: Internal Models and Regulatory Evolutions

- Financial Regulatoy Issues: Past, Present and Future

More information?



Email: derivatives@riskmathics.com



