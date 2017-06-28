Data Analytics and Behavioural Science Applied to Retail and Consumer Markets Conference
London
Technological innovations have the greatest success in business when they are entirely 'client- focused'. Developments in the retail sector, which is consumer-led, are addressing client demand for more personalised, faster and more competitive services. Data Analytics is changing the way in which these services are offered. This trend is now being taken on board by multiple innovators such as academia, start-ups and technology companies.
Data Analytics links to Behavioural Science in its exploration of consumer behaviour, and provides a most fruitful source of information and insight. This conference addresses and explains how both data analytics, especially predictive and real time analytics, and Behavioural Science insights, can be used to better understand and compete in Retail and Consumer Markets. The event will feature high quality case studies, networking sessions and discussions.
Topics Covered Include:
- Data governance and data management
- Generating insights from data
- Translating data insights into actions, strategies and real change
- Tools to apply data analytics to the consumer market
