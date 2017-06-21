Battle of the Quants - New York City

Battle of the Quants

21 Jun 2017 - 22 Jun 2017

Union Club, New York City

The "Battle" returns with the best, most exciting program ever:

Battle: Unstructured Quants vs. Structured Quants (Data Battle)

German Investor Panel: The Opening of the Last Frontier of Capital (Do you have the right offering?)

Quant Connect: Pre-Schedule 1:1 Meetings with Quant Allocators

Keynote: Quants Rule! Why you need to get on the Quant Train NOW!

Quants Off-Piste: Esoteric Quant Strategy Ideas that Challenge the Status Quo!

Pension Investors: How to Add Quants to your Portfolio

Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning, Deep Learning) Does it Work? Who is finding Success?

Crowdsourcing your Algo Developers and Data Scientists: How to Deal With Scarce Talent.

BlockChain: Ok, Great Idea but How can I Leverage to Increase Efficiency and Save Costs

Join us for the longest running, highest quality, institutional grade and ONLY Worldwide quant event ever.

The Battle of the Quants provides Investors and Managers with a forum to discuss cutting edge ideas and extensively network with industry leaders in the most elegant and traditional private club in New York City.

