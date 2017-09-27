3rd Edition: Design Thinking for Banks & Financial Services

27 Sep 2017 - 28 Sep 2017

New York

Deploying Human-Centered Financial Products to Strengthen the Customer Base and Transform the Organizational Mindset

Innovation is now considered both a topic priority and necessity for financial institutions of all sorts and sizes. Organizational complexities, regulatory scrutiny, and the nature of financial products have stifled innovation in the financial sector. However, organizations have begun to embrace a customer-centered approach to product design, development and rollout. Many industries are integrating multiple disciplines within one projects lifecycle to stay competitive. It is vital for companies to truly understand their users, articulate the change and grow as the user does.

The 3rd Edition: Design Thinking for Banks & Financial Services Conference will address key topics such as: creating a security ecosystem, building an innovation engine, the interaction of user research and design strategy, balancing technology and human-centric initiatives, regulatory and privacy constraints on user research, integration of methodologies such as lean start-up and agile, multiple channel opportunities in a physical space, key insights from start-ups, delivering disruptive products, utilizing co creation, organizational change, establishing a culture of innovation and design, various types of innovation in human-centered design, advances in artificial intelligence, plus much more!

Key Topics

Establish a sound human-centric culture and benchmark on successful innovation projects

Deliver disruptive products, services and capabilities in a highly complex, regulated, and risk adverse sector

Integrate and streamline models and methodologies such as lean start-up, agile, and design thinking across the enterprise

Leverage cross departmental co-creation to spark collaboration and growth

Recognize the needs and desires of the customer base by gathering and analyzing deep insights to drive development

