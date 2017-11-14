Finance Magnates London Summit

Finance Magnates

14 Nov 2017 - 15 Nov 2017

London

Now in its sixth year, Finance Magnates is proud to present the biggest London Summit yet.

As the trading space is shifting on both the retail and institutional levels, this massive event brings together influencers and decision-makers to discuss all the hot topics and share actionable experience and insight with thousands of attendees.

With over 2,000 delegates, the London Summit is attended by the full gamut of the financial services sector - from the biggest IBs you need to know to top-tier retail brokers, asset managers, banks, hedge funds and regtech startups.

On November 14-15th, Old Billingsgate will host our signature mixture of top notch content and unmatched business opportunities.