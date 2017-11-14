Finance Magnates London Summit 2017

Finance Magnates

14 Nov 2017 - 15 Nov 2017

London

This year, we are once again leveraging our extensive international experience to create a truly world class summit, this time at a MASSIVE NEW VENUE - OLD BILLINGSGATE on the Thames river.

For six consecutive years Finance Magnates has been right at the beating heart of this dynamic world. With over 2,000 attendees and 100 exhibitors, the London Summit is the top notch gathering place of C-level leaders across industry segments.