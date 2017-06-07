Linedata Exchange

Linedata

07 Jun 2017

London

What is Linedata Exchange?

Linedata Exchange is a series of premier events designed to encourage dialogue between key decision-makers in the asset management, leasing and credit industries. It offers the opportunity to engage with industry peers and experts delivering informed commentary and content on the subjects that matter most.

The events take place annually in Asia, Europe and North America, attracting up to 900 senior level executives and key decision makers across the three events.

Linedata Exchange Europe 2017

Linedata Exchange Europe 2017 will take place at Kings Place, London an award-winning conference venue in the heart of Kings Cross, London, on Wednesday 7th June 2017.

Why Should I Attend?

Linedata Exchange is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer networking, as well as provide attendees with a number of industry-specific programs which focus on those topics that matter most to you today and in the future.

For Linedata clients, the morning program provides the ideal opportunity to discuss product roadmaps, updates and strategic direction. The afternoon will feature a range of industry panels with insight from key players and experts and an inspiring keynote session.