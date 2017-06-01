Blockchain Expo will be arriving at Estrel, Berlin on 1-2 June 2017, bringing together more than 1500 people across key industries for two days of world-class.

Presented in a series of top-level keynotes, interactive panel discussions and solution-based case studies, Blockchain Expo Europe will feature speakers from Nokia, Airbus, Ripple, BMW, Bayer, DHL and more. With a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging blockchain space, BlockchainExpo Europe will explore the industries that are becoming the world's most advanced technology, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government, real estate And more.

Co-located with IoT TechExpo Europe and AI Expo Europe which attract more than 4000 attendees, the blockchain conference will showcase the latest developments in the blockchain arena, in both emerging and more established markets.

