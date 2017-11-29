Blockchain Expo North America

Blockchain Expo

29 Nov 2017 - 30 Nov 2017

Santa Clara

Blockchain Expo will be arriving in the Santa Clara Convention Center on November 29-20 2017, bringing together more than 1500 people across key industries for two days of world-class content from leading brands embracing and developing cutting edge blockchain technologies.

Presented in a series of top-level keynotes, interactive panel discussions and solution-based case studies with a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging Blockchain space, Blockchain Expo will explore the industries that are set to be disrupted the most by this new technology, including; legal sectors, financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, music, government, real estate and more.

Co-located with IoT Tech Expo North America which attracts in excess of 4000 attendees, Blockchain Expo will showcase the latest developments in the Blockchain arena, in both emerging and more established markets.

The Blockchain Industry conference track will look at a variety of platforms and services from startups to cloud providers, including developer networks, applications and APIs as well as the impact on legal, finance and government sectors with smart contracts.

Blockchain Technologies & Development will focus on the evolution of blockchain and its applications. The conference will explore the many launches and trials being conducted, the different uses of blockchain technology in these verticals, and the vast opportunities in these sectors.