TSAM New York: The Summit for Asset Management

Osney Media

21 Jun 2017

New York

June 21st 2017 | Marriott Marquis, Times Square, US

Bringing together the best minds in the industry, The Summit for Asset Management (TSAM) presents 5 co-located conferences, enabling you and your team to customize your own agendas across: Client Reporting and Communications; Technology and Operational Strategy; Data Management; Performance Measurement and Investment Risk; Marketing and Sales Communications.

Join hundreds of influencers and leaders from the industry to take away insights from experts and share ideas with peers from across the globe.

Receive an exclusive 20% discount when you quote ATRADER20 when booking online - https://www.tsamnewyork.com/summit-asset-management-tsam-new-york/register

Please note that these delegate passes are only for buy-side institutions. If you are interested in attending as a vendor, please email jamesa@osneymedia.com for details.