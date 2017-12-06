FinTech Connect Live

FinTech Connect

06 Dec 2017 - 07 Dec 2017

London

Combining the hustle and bustle of an exhibition featuring over 3000 visitors, and 200 exhibitors and partners from over 50 countries, FinTech Connect Live is the UK's largest fintech event.

Playing host to 4 strategic conference sessions with inspirational case studies from around the world, a technology buyers theatre with 50 product demos, 12 educational workshops tackling practical fast growth challenges, and two full days of dedicated mentoring clinics for start up leaders, all brought to you from over 300 of the industries finest speakers, FinTech Connect Live is the 'must have ticket' for stakeholders from across the full fintech eco-system.

FinTech Connect Live provides a platform for all those attending to collaborate, differentiate, form connections, source solution, conduct and generate business with new, existing and upcoming fintech players in the market.

Get involved and find out more by visiting www.fintechconnectlive.com