FIMA-AI

WBR

23 Oct 2017 - 24 Oct 2017

San Francisco

What is FIMA-AI ?

FIMA AI is an event where heads of data, operations and business come together.

From streamlining back office processes to save cost and unlock efficiencies to using analytics and AI to revolutionize your front office and customer facing operations, join us to learn how automation and the proper use of data and the insights that are gained from it can completely change your business.

Objectives

FIMA AI provides you the platform to:

Refine your data governance structure to meet new business needs

Network with heads of business across the organization to learn how you can be coming together and helping each other uncover value with automation, analytics and AI

Learn more about use cases with emerging technology like RPA, which can unlock efficiencies across your whole company

Keep up to speed with advancements in AI, and how your data or operations departments can be using it to streamline your business from the front office to the back office