MiFID 2017 - Time Compliance for MiFID II

Executive Industry Events

12 Sep 2017

London

This is the third and final event in the Executive Industry Events series of workshops focused on cost effective solutions for MiFID II Time Compliance

International speakers from the end user finance community together with rule makers and equipment vendors will share their progress and solutions towards MiFID II compliance and outline remaining challenges

This workshop is for anyone involved in the implementation of time compliance and time stamping