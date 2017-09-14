7th Annual Risk Management Forum

GLC

14 Sep 2017 - 15 Sep 2017

Vienna, Austria

Risk management in banking has had to overcome many changes in past years mainly in response to regulations that emerged from the global financial crisis. And there are still new challenges ahead, risk management will experience even more extensive change in the next decade.

The 7th Annual Risk Management Forum will provide opportunities for attendees to listen insights, guidelines, practices from regulatory bodies, leading industry associations and banks/central banks.

During the event participants will hear about the latest regulations, impacts of IFRS 9, Stress testing practices, developments in risk measurement and there are many more topic on board.