Operational and Enterprise Risk Management Congress 2017
The Center for Financial Professionals
19 Oct 2017 - 20 Oct 2017
New York
Operational & Enterprise Risk Management Congress
- Join over 200 operational and enterprise risk management
professionals to examine the broadening remit of operational and
enterprise risk.The 2017 edition of the event will feature two
dedicated work streams, an ERM Masterclass and Luncheon
Roundtables.
Key Highlights of 2017
NEW GENERATION OPERATIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT STREAM
- Setting risk appetite
- Operational risk parameters
- Modeling operational risk
- RCSA
- Operational risk validation
- Fraud
- Cyber security
- Reputational risk
- Regulatory expectations
- Scenario generation
ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT STREAM
- Interpretation of ERM
- Driving business
- ERM guidance
- Lines of defense
- Model risk
- Stress testing
- Technology in ERM
- Non market risks
- Accountability
- The future of ERM