Operational and Enterprise Risk Management Congress 2017

The Center for Financial Professionals

19 Oct 2017 - 20 Oct 2017

New York

Operational & Enterprise Risk Management Congress - Join over 200 operational and enterprise risk management professionals to examine the broadening remit of operational and enterprise risk.The 2017 edition of the event will feature two dedicated work streams, an ERM Masterclass and Luncheon Roundtables.

Key Highlights of 2017

NEW GENERATION OPERATIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT STREAM

  • Setting risk appetite
  • Operational risk parameters
  • Modeling operational risk
  • RCSA
  • Operational risk validation
  • Fraud
  • Cyber security
  • Reputational risk
  • Regulatory expectations
  • Scenario generation


ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT STREAM

  • Interpretation of ERM
  • Driving business
  • ERM guidance
  • Lines of defense
  • Model risk
  • Stress testing
  • Technology in ERM
  • Non market risks
  • Accountability
  • The future of ERM



