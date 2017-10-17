Liquidity Risk Management USA

The Center for Financial Professionals

17 Oct 2017 - 18 Oct 2017

New York

Liquidity Risk Management USA - The Center for Financial Professionals will be examining the liquidity risk landscape and the potential shift in regulatory focus at our upcoming 2nd Annual Liquidity Risk Management summit. The two day summit will bring together a variety of industry experts and nancial institutions to discuss and debate the current and future role of liquidity risk management.

Key highlights to be addressed

REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Exploring the current regulatory landscape and discussing the impacts of possible de-regulation across the industry STRESS TESTING LIQUIDITY RISK

Reviewing the CLAR requirements and the ability to incorporate a level of liquidity risk in stress testing FUNDS TRANSFER PRICING

Exploring approaches and methodologies to funds transfer pricing NSFR FINAL RULE

Examining the variations in the proposed and final NSFR rule and preparation ahead of full implementation 2052A

Examining 2052A to ensure compliance and strengthen the process ENHANCED PRUDENTIAL STANDARDS

Reviewing EPS implementation and development and the ability to satisfy the regulators

MODELLING FOR STRESS TESTING

Exploring CCAR and DFAST models within stress testing and the ability to incorporate immediate horizons INTRADAY LIQUIDITY

Understanding and managing firm specific intraday liquidity and the ability to limit risk



