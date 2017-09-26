Stress Testing Europe - The 5th Annual Stress Testing Europe Summit brings together a diverse line-up of senior industry professionals to review and discuss some of the upcoming stress testing requirements and challenges. 2017 boasts a range of institutions to give their insight on evolving stress testing requirements and best practices to gain value beyond just compliance.
Stress Testing Europe 2017
The Center for Financial Professionals
26 Sep 2017 - 27 Sep 2017
London
KEYNOTE ADDRESS - EUROPEAN
CENTRAL BANK
Stress testing euro area banks
MULTIPLE REGULATORY
REQUIREMENTS
Balancing the management of multiple regulatory and jurisdictional requirements
BUSINESS DECISION MAKING AND RISK
APPETITE
Utilising stress testing results for making informed business decisions to increase value and the use of stress testing for setting risk appetite
REVERSE STRESS TESTING
Understanding objectives to utilise as a risk management tool
POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT
Current and upcoming political landscape and incorporating political events into internal stress testing processes
CCAR AND PPNR
Lessons learnt and utilising the process to advance stress testing
IFRS 9 AND STRESS
TESTING
Incorporating IFRS 9 into the stress testing process and the synergies between IFRS 9 and stress testing models for a unified approach
AUTOMATION
Moving towards a more automated stress testing process
DATA
Ensuring sufficient data quality with heightened expectations year-on-year
MODELS
Ensuring adaptability of models to support global changes and developments
THE FUTURE OF STRESS
TESTING
How artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used for stress testing