Stress Testing Europe 2017

26 Sep 2017 - 27 Sep 2017

London

Stress Testing Europe - The 5th Annual Stress Testing Europe Summit brings together a diverse line-up of senior industry professionals to review and discuss some of the upcoming stress testing requirements and challenges. 2017 boasts a range of institutions to give their insight on evolving stress testing requirements and best practices to gain value beyond just compliance.

Key Highlights to be addressed

KEYNOTE ADDRESS - EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
Stress testing euro area banks

MULTIPLE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS
Balancing the management of multiple regulatory and jurisdictional requirements

BUSINESS DECISION MAKING AND RISK APPETITE
Utilising stress testing results for making informed business decisions to increase value and the use of stress testing for setting risk appetite

REVERSE STRESS TESTING
Understanding objectives to utilise as a risk management tool

POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT
Current and upcoming political landscape and incorporating political events into internal stress testing processes

CCAR AND PPNR
Lessons learnt and utilising the process to advance stress testing

IFRS 9 AND STRESS TESTING
Incorporating IFRS 9 into the stress testing process and the synergies between IFRS 9 and stress testing models for a unified approach

AUTOMATION
Moving towards a more automated stress testing process

DATA
Ensuring sufficient data quality with heightened expectations year-on-year

MODELS
Ensuring adaptability of models to support global changes and developments

THE FUTURE OF STRESS TESTING
How artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used for stress testing

