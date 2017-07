PREPARING DERIVATIVES FOR THE NEW GLOBAL LANDSCAPE

Manage liquidity. Profit from innovation. Survive regulation.

Join 150+ academics, financiers, regulators, quants and technologists to discuss geopolitical issues, new trends in quant finance, liquidity risk, CCPs, regulation including: MiFID II, FRTB, Dodd Frank ,dealing with negative interest rates, volatility, machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, option pricing, commodities and more at the US Global Derivatives, Trading and Risk Management event.